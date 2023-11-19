Quentin Johnston costs Chargers dearly with horrible dropped pass

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to find ways to lose close games in brutal and heartbreaking ways.

The Chargers fell to the Green Bay Packers 23-20 on Sunday, but they certainly had their fair share of opportunities to change that outcome. The biggest perhaps came with 30 seconds left on a 3rd and 6, when rookie wide receiver Quentin Johnston broke away from the defense and set himself up for a fantastic opportunity to make a play.

Quarterback Justin Herbert found him, but Johnston made an unforgivable drop.

Quentin Johnston could have won this game for the Chargers pic.twitter.com/v9dUQj1OVr — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) November 19, 2023

At the very least, Johnston has the Chargers in range for a game-tying field goal if he makes this catch. Depending on whether he could have grabbed it in stride, he may have even had an opportunity to sprint for a go-ahead touchdown. Instead, it brought up fourth down, and the Chargers were unable to convert in what turned out to be a 23-20 loss.

The Chargers lost a key player to what seemed like a serious injury early in Sunday’s game, too. The entire season is not going their way, and coach Brandon Staley appears likely to find himself on the hot seat.