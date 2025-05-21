Quinnen Williams explains his negative post about Aaron Rodgers’ release

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams sought to clear up a social media post he made in the wake of the team’s decision to move on from QB Aaron Rodgers.

On. Feb. 9, amid initial reports about the Jets informing Rodgers of their decision to move on, Williams sent a pair of posts on X that signified displeasure with the move.

“Another rebuild year for me I guess,” Williams wrote in the since-deleted post.

Quinnen Williams posted these earlier in response to the news of Aaron Rodgers not returning to the #Jets



The first he deleted then posted the second, & since he has deactivated his account on here



He's not the only player who was vocal about wanting Aaron Rodgers back…

On Wednesday, Williams admitted he had been “immature” to send the post, but that it was simply down to how tired he is of losing. He added that conversations with coach Aaron Glenn have given him great confidence that the franchise is heading in the right direction.

“I think it was an immature thing for me to do in the moment,” Williams said. “I’m just trying to grow as a leader, as a player, as an adult. Talking to (Glenn) just gave me super confidence that we’re going in the right direction to win football games.”

Quinnen Williams on his tweet after Aaron Rodgers was released:



"I think it was an immature thing for me to do in the moment … I'm just trying to grow as a leader, as a player, as an adult. Talking to (Glenn) just gave me super confidence that we're going in the right…

The Jets drafted Williams in 2019, but he has never been on a winning team. One can hardly blame him for being fed up with how things are going within the organization, and the lack of a quarterback solution was never going to help matters.

Ultimately, the Jets did land a quarterback, much to the delight of a few of their players. It remains to be seen if the optimism will hold once the new season gets underway.