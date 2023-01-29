Quinnen Williams roasts Jets offense in deleted tweet

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams roasted his team’s offense in a tweet he quickly deleted Sunday.

Williams was watching the NFC Championship between the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, and reacting to the 49ers’ struggling offense. Thanks to a series of injuries, the 49ers essentially ran out of quarterbacks, forcing an injured Brock Purdy to more or less hand the ball off on every play. With Purdy showing no threat of beating the Eagles in the air, the defense doubled down to stop the run, and the 49ers could not get anything going.

For Williams, this apparently felt familiar. The defensive tackle tweeted a brutal take, saying that the 49ers’ offensive play would allow Nick Bosa to “see what I been going threw” (sic).

Williams deleted the tweet after just one minute, but various users saved screenshots.

The tweet might give one an idea of what Jets defenders really think of their offense. That unit was in the hands of Zach Wilson for much of the season, and the second-year quarterback was terribly ineffective, with the Jets scoring fewer than 20 points in five of his nine starts. Wilson did not help matters by blowing off a question about letting down the defense after a 10-3 loss.

The good news for Williams is there is some reason to believe the Jets will be better on offense next year. They are going to have to be, because the defense is pretty obviously fed up with what they’ve seen on the other side of the ball.