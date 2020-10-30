Raheem Morris shows alarming lack of aggression against Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons have nothing to lose, but Raheem Morris was coaching Thursday as if that weren’t the case.

The Falcons got the ball first in their game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers. They drove inside the five and faced a 4th-and-1 at the Carolina 3-yard line. Rather than go for the first down, which would have given them four shots at a touchdown from just a few yards out, they kicked a field goal.

Atlanta took a 3-0 lead, but they quickly gave up a touchdown to the Panthers on the ensuing possession.

Going for it on 4th-and-1 from the 3 is an advised strategy. Not only does an offense have a good chance of converting on such a short-yardage situation, but the difference between 7 possible points and 3 is significant, and worth the risk. Additionally, even if you fail to convert, the opposing team is buried in their own territory and has to go 90-plus yards to score.

When you’re 1-6 and the interim coach, you should be even more incentivized to take worthy risks like that. Morris didn’t even try it. That’s the second week in a row the Falcons had questionable play near the end zone.

Photo: Thomson200/Wikimedia via CC0 1.0