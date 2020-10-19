Raheem Mostert likely headed for IR with ankle injury

The San Francisco 49ers continue to deal with brutal injury luck in the 2020 season.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that running back Raheem Mostert is likely to be placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. That will sideline Mostert for at least three weeks.

The Niners are already shorthanded at running back. Tevin Coleman is also on IR, so the team will have to lean on some combination of Jerick McKinnon, JaMycal Hasty, and Jeff Wilson out of the backfield for the time being.

Injuries have been a major problem for San Francisco all season. It got so bad early on that they had a very fitting problem getting players MRIs. Things have improved, but they’re still in a pretty bad situation.