Raheem Mostert credits Kyle Shanahan with settling contract dispute

Kyle Shanahan’s coaching has been key to the San Francisco 49ers’ turnaround, but it sounds like he’s pretty good at keeping players happy, too.

Niners running back Raheem Mostert said speaking with Shanahan was key to ending his contract dispute with the organization, as it served as a reminder that he and his teammates are “family.”

Raheem Mostert’s contract impasse broke when he spoke to Kyle Shanahan: “We didn’t necessarily talk numbers, we talked life.” Kyle Shanahan’s grandparents had recently passed away. Mostert: “We understand what family means, and we’re all family." — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 5, 2020

Mostert had publicly voiced displeasure with his contract, wanting to be paid more in line with teammate Tevin Coleman. He had initially demanded a trade, but perhaps Shanahan was the high-ranking member of the organization that helped clear the air.

The 28-year-old running back is coming off a breakout season that saw him run for 772 yards and eight touchdowns.