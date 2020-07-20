Report: Raheem Mostert, 49ers trying to work things out

Raheem Mostert wants a new contract heading into 2020 after he was the San Francisco 49ers’ leading rusher last season, and his agent said recently that the running back is requesting a trade after the team showed an unwillingness to rework Mostert’s deal. However, there may be a way for the two sides to avoid a divorce.

Mostert’s agent, Brett Tessler, told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media on Monday that Mostert recently spoke with a high-ranking 49ers executive in an attempt to smooth things over. Tessler said he is hopeful a resolution will be reached.

Olive branch? #49ers RB Raheem Mostert spoke to a high-ranking member of the SF organization to clear the air and get on the same page moving forward, sources say. Asked about the situation being worked out, agent @TesslerSports said, “Hopefully that’ll be the case.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2020

Mostert, 28, is due to earn a base salary of just over $2.57 million this season. He rushed for 772 yards and eight touchdowns last year and appeared to be in line for a bigger workload ahead of Tevin Coleman after Matt Breida was traded to the Miami Dolphins. Mostert is signed through 2021, so you can understand why he wants a new deal given his growing role.