Raheem Mostert’s wife says RB got hate messages after latest injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert has had trouble staying healthy throughout his career, which has likely frustrated him more than the team or anyone else. Unfortunately, the running back’s latest injury infuriated some fans to the point where they decided to cross the line.

Mostert left Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions in the first half with a knee injury. Later that night, his wife Devon posted a troubling message on her Instagram story where she revealed that her family received hate messages over the injury. Devon says some of the messages told Raheem to kill himself.

“It’s days like today where I truly contemplate never getting on social media again,” she wrote. “As if today wasn’t hard enough, to get on here and have dms about how my husband should kill himself, about how he should be cut, about how he’s made of glass. I know I shouldn’t care, but wow.”

Devon added that football is how her family makes a living and that Raheem makes numerous sacrifices to provide for them, including putting his physical well-being on the line. You can read the full post below:

Sometimes I cannot deal with this fanbase pic.twitter.com/gnB1MB7UZL — Aldara (@Aldaraaaaaaa) September 13, 2021

Fortunately, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday’s game that Mostert’s injury is not ACL related. The 29-year-old has sprained his MCL multiple times, including early last season.

We have seen players hit back at fans in the past for their idiotic feedback over injuries, mostly in relation to fantasy football. As Mrs. Mostert mentioned, the only way to avoid it is to get off social media.