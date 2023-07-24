Raiders make big defensive addition

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a big defensive addition.

The Silver and Black have agreed to a 1-year deal with cornerback Marcus Peters. The deal came together after Peters had an impressive workout with the team on Monday.

The #Raiders have reached an agreement with former #Ravens Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters, sources say. Peters, who had an impressive workout today, gets a 1-year deal and Las Vegas gets a talented player right before camp. pic.twitter.com/DmbaYLLoSh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2023

There had been talk for over a month saying that the Raiders and Peters were close to a deal. So it’s no surprise to see that one was finally reached between the two parties.

Peters, 30, spent the last four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He started 13 games last year and had 47 tackles, a sack and an interception. He had to be separated from John Harbaugh during a game in October.

Peters has made the Pro Bowl three times, most recently in 2019. He was named a First-team All-Pro in 2016 and 2019. Though he may no longer be playing at a Pro Bowl level, he still should be able to help the Raiders’ defense.