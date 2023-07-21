 Skip to main content
Report: Raiders to host 2-time All-Pro CB for workout

July 21, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Josh McDaniels in Raiders gear

Aug 4, 2022; Canton, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels reacts during the Pro Football Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders have been searching for cornerback help this offseason, and they are reportedly planning to take another look at a former All-Pro.

The Raiders will host free-agent cornerback Marcus Peters for a visit on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

This is the second time this offseason that the Raiders have been linked to Peters. There was a report last month that they were “likely” to sign him, but Peters remains available.

Las Vegas used a fourth-round pick on former Maryland star cornerback Jakorian Bennett, and he is expected to compete for a starting job. They are still thin at the position, however.

Peters, 30, spent the last four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He started 13 games last year and had 47 tackles, a sack and an interception. Peters has made the Pro Bowl three times, most recently in 2019. He was named a First-team All-Pro in 2016 and 2019.

Marcus Peters
