Report: Raiders close to signing Pro Bowl CB

The Las Vegas Raiders still have a major need at the cornerback position with training camp quickly approaching, but help could be on the way.

The Raiders are “likely” to sign veteran corner Marcus Peters, according to a report from Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic. Peters visited with the Raiders last month and has stayed in touch with the team while testing the market.

Las Vegas used a fourth-round pick on former Maryland star cornerback Jakorian Bennett, and he is expected to compete for a starting job. They are still thin at the position, however, so adding Peters would help.

Peters, 30, spent the last four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He started 13 games last year and had 47 tackles, a sack and an interception. Peters has made the Pro Bowl three times, most recently in 2019.