Report: Raiders could make 1 more major change

The Las Vegas Raiders made major changes late Tuesday night, and another one could be coming for their Week 9 game against the New York Giants.

Head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler have both been fired by the Raiders. Linebackers coach Antonio Pierce has been named interim head coach. According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jimmy Garoppolo might be the next to lose his job.

Bonsignore was told by a source with knowledge of the situation that the Raiders are “leaning toward” starting rookie Aidan O’Connell on Sunday.

Garoppolo was just 10/21 for 126 yards and an interception in Monday night’s 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Raiders would have had a much better chance to win had it not been for Garoppolo somehow missing a wide-open Davante Adams for what should have been a touchdown (video here). Adams slammed his helmet on the sideline and had some telling comments to the media after the game.

Garoppolo signed a 3-year, $67.5 million contract with Las Vegas prior to the season. McDaniels likely had heavy influence over that decision, as he and Garoppolo have a history together. Garoppolo played for the Patriots from 2014-2017, which was right in the middle of McDaniels’ second stint as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in New England.

With McDaniels and Ziegler — another former member of the Patriots organization — now gone, Garoppolo may not be far behind.