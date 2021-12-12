Watch: Raiders players infuriated Chiefs fans with pregame stunt

The Las Vegas Raiders tried to send a message before kickoff of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and it seems like it was received. The result just isn’t what they were hoping for.

After their pregame warmup at Arrowhead Stadium, Raiders players jogged to midfield and gathered on the Chiefs’ logo for a pep talk. Fans in Kansas City showered them in boos, as expected.

Dig this! The #raiders met as a team after their pregame warmup at about the 25 yard line. Then proceeded to relocate their team huddle to midfield on top of the #chiefs logo. The stadium erupted in boos as the Raiders fired each other up. LFG!!! pic.twitter.com/6MQOVtQ5G0 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 12, 2021

The decision may not have been a great one. Why? Raiders running back Josh Jacobs fumbled on the very first offensive play of the game. The Chiefs scooped it up and ran for a touchdown. The entire hilarious sequence is captured in the video below:

Raiders dance on the Arrrowhead logo in pre-game. Chiefs dance in the endzone 17 seconds into the game after a defensive touchdown! #ChiefsKingdom #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/YJJbiF8pu4 — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) December 12, 2021

That couldn’t have possibly gone worse for the Raiders. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a team disrespect a rival by standing on their logo. It’s definitely the first time a team has done it and then given up a defensive touchdown on their very first play from scrimmage.