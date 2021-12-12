 Skip to main content
Sunday, December 12, 2021

Watch: Raiders players infuriated Chiefs fans with pregame stunt

December 12, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Raiders players gather on the Chiefs logo

The Las Vegas Raiders tried to send a message before kickoff of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and it seems like it was received. The result just isn’t what they were hoping for.

After their pregame warmup at Arrowhead Stadium, Raiders players jogged to midfield and gathered on the Chiefs’ logo for a pep talk. Fans in Kansas City showered them in boos, as expected.

The decision may not have been a great one. Why? Raiders running back Josh Jacobs fumbled on the very first offensive play of the game. The Chiefs scooped it up and ran for a touchdown. The entire hilarious sequence is captured in the video below:

That couldn’t have possibly gone worse for the Raiders. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a team disrespect a rival by standing on their logo. It’s definitely the first time a team has done it and then given up a defensive touchdown on their very first play from scrimmage.

