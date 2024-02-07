Raiders’ Janarius Robinson arrested in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson was arrested on Tuesday.

Robinson was arrested early Tuesday morning on the Las Vegas Strip for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call from Las Vegas Boulevard at 5:59 a.m., and Robinson was taken into custody after officers arrived.

No further details were provided about the arrest.

The Raiders issued a statement saying they are aware of the incident.

“The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Janarius Robinson (Tuesday) night,” the team said. “The club is in the process of gathering more information.”

Robinson signed with the Raiders’ practice squad last offseason and was promoted to the active roster in December. The 24-year-old had 8 total tackles and a sack in 6 games.

Robinson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The former Florida State star was placed on injured reserve just before his rookie season and did not play that year. He also spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad before landing in Las Vegas.