 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 7, 2024

Raiders’ Janarius Robinson arrested in Las Vegas

February 7, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Janarius Robinson on the practice field

Jul 28, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings outside linebackers Patrick Jones II (91) and Janarius Robinson (95) during training camp at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson was arrested on Tuesday.

Robinson was arrested early Tuesday morning on the Las Vegas Strip for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call from Las Vegas Boulevard at 5:59 a.m., and Robinson was taken into custody after officers arrived.

No further details were provided about the arrest.

The Raiders issued a statement saying they are aware of the incident.

“The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Janarius Robinson (Tuesday) night,” the team said. “The club is in the process of gathering more information.”

Robinson signed with the Raiders’ practice squad last offseason and was promoted to the active roster in December. The 24-year-old had 8 total tackles and a sack in 6 games.

Robinson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The former Florida State star was placed on injured reserve just before his rookie season and did not play that year. He also spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad before landing in Las Vegas.

Article Tags

Janarius Robinson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus