Raiders confirm games in Las Vegas will be played without fans all season

While many NFL teams are still taking a wait-and-see approach on bringing fans to games at some point in 2020, the Las Vegas Raiders have moved early and announced that their games will take place without fans in 2020.

In a statement to season ticket holders sent out Monday, owner Mark Davis confirmed that the new Allegiant Stadium will not host any fans in 2020. The statement said the decision was partly motivated by “fairness” to all personal seat license holders, and that all who purchased PSLs for the team’s inaugural season in Las Vegas will still receive various collectible perks.

Raiders just confirmed that they will be playing the inaugural season *without fans* @darrenrovell @tashanreed pic.twitter.com/hdw8Z08rEV — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) August 3, 2020

The new stadium can seat 65,000. While it would not have been completely finished in time for the start of the NFL season, it would have been ready to host fans for games and other events while background work concluded.

Davis had previously said he wouldn’t attend games himself if fans couldn’t either. We’ll see if he keeps to that.