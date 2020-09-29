Titans, Vikings suspending in-person activities following positive COVID-19 tests

The NFL made it through three weeks of games without any coronavirus issues, but two teams will now have to suspend in-person team activities following a series of positive tests.

The Tennessee Titans announced on Tuesday that they will be working remotely after several COVID-19 tests came back positive. The NFL confirmed that three players and five personnel members have tested positive.

A statement from the NFL on the #Titans COVID-19 situation, along with a #Vikings update: pic.twitter.com/6sgYhemxm4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2020

The Minnesota Vikings, who hosted the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities indefinitely.

Protocols were established well before the season to deal with positive coronavirus tests, and NFL teams had done a tremendous job of controlling the spread of the virus throughout training camp and the first three weeks of the season. More testing will be done to determine the next course of action, but it’s possible games could be postponed or canceled in Week 4.

The Titans are set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Vikings are scheduled to travel to Houston to take on the Texans.