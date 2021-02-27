Raiders reportedly not interested in Derek Carr extension

The Las Vegas Raiders appear willing to play it by ear with quarterback Derek Carr.

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the Raiders aren’t looking to give Carr an extension right now. The team also isn’t eager to trade the quarterback, citing his ongoing improvement and his current team-friendly deal.

There has been a lot of speculation about Carr in the last few weeks, with the quarterback popping up in trade rumors. It’s become clear that the team does not want to trade Carr, which opened up speculation that the Raiders might actually look to extend him instead.

Carr has two years remaining on his current deal, and his roughly $22 million cap hit in 2021 is very reasonable for an NFL starting quarterback. It’s no great shock that the Raiders are prepared to see what happens with him instead of rushing into something regrettable.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 4.0