Derek Carr, Raiders could reportedly agree to contract extension

The Las Vegas Raiders have fielded some recent calls from teams interested in potentially trading for Derek Carr, but there has been no real indication that Jon Gruden wants to trade his starting quarterback. Could a contract extension be on the horizon instead?

NFL insider Adam Caplan told the “Ferrall: Coast to Coast” show over the weekend that the believe around the league is that Carr could end up getting a contract extension this offseason.

“They do not want to trade him. I can tell you that’s a fact,” Caplan said. “Last year at this time, he was 100 percent available. It’s funny how things change.”

You can hear Caplan’s full thoughts on the Carr situation below:

NFL: "Last year around this time, he was 100% available." @caplannfl on the latest news with the Las Vegas Raiders regarding Marcus Mariota and Derek Carr.#NFLTwitter #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/Y87p011pQQ — SportsGrid (@SportsGrid) February 20, 2021

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly inquired about Carr before they traded for Carson Wentz, and talks went nowhere. Las Vegas has turned down multiple offers thus far and would almost certainly need to be overwhelmed to consider trading Carr.

Even though Carr and Gruden did not get off to a great start together, things have improved. Carr completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,103 yards, 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions this past season. Gruden must be encouraged by the progression he has seen from Carr.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 4.0