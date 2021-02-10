Report: Raiders have turned down Derek Carr trade offers

The Las Vegas Raiders don’t appear very tempted to trade quarterback Derek Carr right now, even with offers on the table.

According to David Carr of NFL Network, multiple teams have called the Raiders with offers for their starting quarterback. All of those teams have been rebuffed, with the Raiders standing firm on their stance that Carr will not be moved.

“Teams have called and have offered and have all been told no.” – David Carr on @nflnetwork on his brother Derek Carr — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 10, 2021

Some recent reporting indicated that the Raiders were open to moving Carr, but that seems to be off base. While it’s possible that stance could change, it seems certain that the Raiders are not shopping him right now.

If the Raiders do trade a quarterback, it seems that backup Marcus Mariota is the one more likely to be moved, at least for the moment.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 4.0