Raiders stars pay tribute to interim coach Rich Bisaccia

The Las Vegas Raiders never looked likely to give interim coach Rich Bisaccia the permanent job despite multiple endorsements from star players. When they officially went in a different direction on Sunday, those players were quick to pay tribute to the outgoing coach.

Raiders stars Maxx Crosby and Derek Carr both sent social media messages thanking Bisaccia for his efforts this season, and both messages hinted at an uncommonly strong bond between themselves and Bisaccia.

Can’t Tell You How Much This Man Has Impacted Not Only Myself But Everyone In This Building… I Love You Like A Brother Coach Rich🦅🖤 pic.twitter.com/jdWo44tAX7 — MaddMaxx (@CrosbyMaxx) January 30, 2022

He means so much to us as a team. I love this man so much and he lead us to 10 wins and a playoff birth. Phenomenal coach and even better leader! Will always be a special relationship for me! Thank you Coach! https://t.co/ZwZ0ujwBfH — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 30, 2022

Crosby was among those who publicly lobbied for Bisaccia to get the permanent job, but his endorsement fell on deaf ears. The Raiders ultimately opted to hire New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels instead. These players may not necessarily be upset about McDaniels, but they clearly felt strongly about Bisaccia.

Bisaccia took over midseason after Jon Gruden’s resignation and helped keep things stable enough to get the Raiders into the playoffs. Despite that, and despite the fact he interviewed for it, Bisaccia never seemed to have a real shot at landing the job permanently.

Photo: Dec 5, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia reacts against the Washington Football Team in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports