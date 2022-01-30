 Skip to main content
Raiders stars pay tribute to interim coach Rich Bisaccia

January 30, 2022
by Grey Papke

The Las Vegas Raiders never looked likely to give interim coach Rich Bisaccia the permanent job despite multiple endorsements from star players. When they officially went in a different direction on Sunday, those players were quick to pay tribute to the outgoing coach.

Raiders stars Maxx Crosby and Derek Carr both sent social media messages thanking Bisaccia for his efforts this season, and both messages hinted at an uncommonly strong bond between themselves and Bisaccia.

Crosby was among those who publicly lobbied for Bisaccia to get the permanent job, but his endorsement fell on deaf ears. The Raiders ultimately opted to hire New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels instead. These players may not necessarily be upset about McDaniels, but they clearly felt strongly about Bisaccia.

Bisaccia took over midseason after Jon Gruden’s resignation and helped keep things stable enough to get the Raiders into the playoffs. Despite that, and despite the fact he interviewed for it, Bisaccia never seemed to have a real shot at landing the job permanently.

