Rich Bisaccia gets strong endorsement from Raiders star

The Las Vegas Raiders appear determined to hire a new head coach, but one of the team’s standout players is still lobbying for the interim option.

In an appearance on “The Herd” Thursday, defensive lineman Maxx Crosby said Bisaccia had “earned the right” to remain the Raiders’ coach going forward. Crosby praised Bisaccia’s leadership skills and said that the team making the playoffs was reflective of how players felt about the interim coach.

“I’ve said it many times already: Rich is my pick if it was up to me,” Crosby said. “He’s a great leader. He’s a leader of men. He’s somebody you look forward to seeing every morning and just getting to work with. He’s a great coach from top to bottom. I think he’s earned the right. We won 10 games this year. With all the things going on in our building we still found a way to stay together and win. I think that’s a big reflection of Rich.”

Crosby appears unlikely to get his wish, as reports have indicated that Bisaccia does not have a real shot at the permanent job. The Raiders have instead been heavily linked to a high-profile coach who may or may not be available. Owner Mark Davis seems to want to make a splash, and Bisaccia would not be that no matter how much the players like him.

Photo: Dec 5, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia reacts against the Washington Football Team in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports