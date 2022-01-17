 Skip to main content
Raiders preparing to move on from Mike Mayock, Rich Bisaccia?

January 17, 2022
by Larry Brown

Mike Mayock wearing a hat

The Las Vegas Raiders appear to be ready for a switch regarding their head coach and general manager positions.

The Raiders are preparing to interview both head coach and GM candidates, according to reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Las Vegas is set to interview Jerod Mayo for their head coach job and Dave Ziegler for their GM job.

Both Mayo and Ziegler are with the Patriots.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the Raiders are also hoping to interview Colts executive Ed Dodds.

Rich Bisaccia is currently serving as the Raiders’ interim head coach. He took over after Jon Gruden was forced out. Mike Mayock is the team’s general manager and has served in that position since being hired at the end of 2018.

The Raiders could be ready to make sweeping changes now that their season is over. They may have their eye on one specific coach.

Photo: Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock in attendance at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

