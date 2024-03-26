Rams adding former All-Pro player to their defense

The Los Angeles Rams are adding a former All-Pro player to their defense.

The Rams are signing cornerback Tre’Davious White to a 1-year deal for $8.5 million. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the deal can be worth up to $10 million.

Former Bills All-Pro CB Tre’Davious White intends to sign a one-year, $8.5 million deal with a max value up to $10 million with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources. His agents Kevin Conner and Robert Brown of @unisportsmgmt confirmed the deal. More secondary help for the Rams. pic.twitter.com/86OwURUQ3V — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2024

White had been cut by the Buffalo Bills earlier this month as the AFC East squad worked to trim their payroll. The 29-year-old took visits with both the Rams and Las Vegas Raiders, and he’s going to end up with the NFC West squad.

White had quite a career in Buffalo. He was selected to the All-Pro team twice and finished fifth in AP Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2019, when he led the league with six interceptions. Injuries have derailed his career recently, as he suffered an ACL tear in 2021 and then an Achilles tear in 2023.

White has been limited to just 10 games over the past two seasons. The Rams are hoping they will be able to get a healthier version of White in 2024.