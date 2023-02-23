 Skip to main content
Rams parting ways with notable star player

February 23, 2023
by Grey Papke
Bobby Wagner in a Rams shirt

Aug 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams have begun what is likely to be a major overhaul of their roster by parting ways with one star player.

The Rams have mutually agreed to release linebacker Bobby Wagner, according to multiple reports. The Rams are eager to open up cap space, while Wagner is looking to move to a more competitive situation.

Wagner’s Rams career ends after just one season. The linebacker was a much-heralded addition last offseason after leaving the Seattle Seahawks, and apparently went out of his way to get to Los Angeles. Statistically, Wagner had a typically strong season, tallying 140 total tackles and six sacks en route to a second-team All-Pro nod. The team struggled, however, largely because of their offense.

Wagner would have been owed over $12.5 million by the Rams had he remained on the roster in 2023. Expect him to be a highly sought-after free agent on the open market.

Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams
