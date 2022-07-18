Rams defender draws six-game suspension for PEDs

The Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl defense is off to a bumpy beginning.

Sarah Barshop of ESPN reported on Monday that Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 season. The suspension is reportedly due to a violation of the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic notes that Brown will be able to practice and play in the preseason but can’t return to the active roster until Oct. 17 (when his suspension is complete).

Brown, 21, was selected by the Rams in the fourth round of last year’s draft. He made a total of 13 appearances for the team during their Super Bowl-winning campaign last year. But Brown did not make a single start and recorded just one combined tackle.

The former Texas A&M star Brown was expected to compete for a larger role in 2022 after Rams nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day left this offseason to sign with the LA Chargers. Instead however, Brown will begin the first six weeks of the season on the shelf just like this fellow player in the division.