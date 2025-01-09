Rams WR gets bad legal news ahead of playoff game

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has gotten some bad news related to his recent arrest as the team prepares for its upcoming playoff game.

The Office of the Los Angeles City Attorney on Thursday charged Robinson with one count of misdemeanor driving while under the influence, according to TMZ. Robinson is also facing an infraction. He is scheduled to have an arraignment in late-February.

Robinson was pulled over on a Los Angeles freeway on Nov. 25 after police allegedly observed him driving over 100 mph. The 30-year-old receiver showed “signs of impairment,” according to a police report. Robinson refused to take a field sobriety test and was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.

The incident took place just hours after the Rams lost 37-20 to the Philadelphia Eagles on “Sunday Night Football.”

Robinson was issued a citation at the time, but prosecutors have decided to move forward with a charge of DUI.

Robinson played in all 17 games for the Rams this season. The veteran caught 31 passes for 505 yards and 7 touchdowns. He is Matthew Stafford’s third option in the passing game behind Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp and is a trusted red-zone target for Matthew Stafford.

The Rams won the NFC West and will host the Minnesota Vikings in the opening round of the playoffs on Monday night.