Rams player arrested on weapon charge hours after Week 6 win

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Derion Kendrick was arrested just hours after his team’s win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Kendrick was pulled over for a traffic violation in Los Angeles early Monday morning. Police found a firearm in the vehicle during the stop.

Kendrick was booked on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon, according to jail records. He remained in custody as of Monday afternoon.

Further details about the incident have not yet been made public.

Kendrick, 23, is a starting cornerback for the Rams. L.A. drafted the former Georgia star in the sixth round last year. Kendrick has played in all six games this season and has 25 total tackles. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie last year and finished with 43 tackles.

Kendrick began his college career at Clemson in 2018. He won a national championship with the Tigers but was dismissed for disciplinary reasons after the 2021 season. Kendrick then transferred to Georgia and won another title with the Bulldogs.

The Rams defeated the Cardinals 26-9 on Sunday. Kendrick had two tackles in the game.