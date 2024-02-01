Rams have hired a new defensive coordinator to replace Raheem Morris

The Rams are promoting Chris Shula from pass rush coordinator and linebackers coach to defensive coordinator.

The news of the Rams promoting Shula comes hours after we learned that the young coach had interviewed for the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator job.

Chris Shula is the son of former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Dave Shula and grandson of late legendary former Dolphins head coach Don Shula.

Chris is a former college teammate of Sean McVay at Miami (Ohio). Shula coached with the Chargers from 2015-2016 and then joined McVay’s staff with the Rams in 2017. Chris has mostly coached linebackers with the Rams. In 2022 he was the pass game coordinator and in the 2023 season he was the rush game coordinator in addition to coaching the linebackers.

The Rams ranked 19th in points allowed and 20th in yards allowed in 2023. Morris had served as the team’s defensive coordinator since 2021 but he was just hired by the Atlanta Falcons to be their head coach.