Rams’ offense suffers another brutal injury blow

The plunge into Hades continues for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams dropped to 3-8 on the season with a deflating 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. As if the mood was not already sour enough, Sean McVay made an unfortunate revelation to reporters afterwards. McVay said that receiver Allen Robinson, who sat out Sunday’s game, needs foot surgery and will miss the rest of the season (per ESPN’s Adam Schefter).

Robinson, 29, signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the Rams over the offseason. But he completely stalled in the team’s offense this year and failed to record even a single game with six catches or 65 yards receiving. Now Robinson finishes his first season on the Rams with disappointing totals of 33 receptions for just 339 yards and three touchdowns.

For the defending champion Rams, their offense was already down to skin and bones even before the Robinson injury. Starting QB Matthew Stafford faces an uncertain immediate future due to ongoing concussion issues, and backup John Wolford has been bothered by a neck issue. That left undrafted third-stringer Bryce Perkins to start Sunday’s game against Kansas City.

Meanwhile, top receiver Cooper Kupp also suffered a fairly major injury of his own in Week 10 against Arizona. With Robinson now out for the rest of the year as well, the Rams will probably have to play out the final six weeks with Perkins throwing it to Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, and Brandon Powell as his top wideouts. While nothing can take away their Super Bowl title from last season, it is painfully obvious that this not the Rams’ year.