Rams trying to prevent 49ers fan takeover with new ticket policy?

The Los Angeles Rams may have taken a page out of the Tennessee Titans’ book when it comes to an adjustment to their ticket policy.

The Rams are restricting the ability of fans to purchase tickets to the prospective NFC Championship Game between them and the San Francisco 49ers to those who live in the Greater Los Angeles area. The team will use the billing address for credit cards to determine a fan’s location, according to the policy.

It appears the Rams are already afraid that the 49ers will again make SoFi Stadium their home — they're trying to restrict ticket sales for a potential NFC title game by geography. IMO pathetic and also premature — LA isn't even in the title game yet pic.twitter.com/G8VmbG9muv — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 23, 2022

It’s not hard to see what the Rams are doing.

The last time they hosted the 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Niners fans took over the stadium. The 49ers came back to win that Week 18 game in overtime 27-24. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford could not believe how the Rams lacked a home-field advantage for the game.

By restricting the ability of fans to purchase tickets to those living in the Los Angeles area, the Rams think they will have a better chance at maintaining a home-field advantage. Still, there are plenty of 49ers fans living in Los Angeles, to the point that the Niners should still have a strong fan presence at the game.

The Tennessee Titans also made an adjustment to their ticket policy ahead of their playoff game against the Bengals, but their policy was far less restrictive.

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports