Titans looking to keep Bengals fans out of stadium with ticket policy

The Tennessee Titans are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round on Saturday, and they want to make sure their home-field advantage is as strong as possible. In an attempt to accomplish that, they have changed one of their ticket policies.

The Titans have made a change to their ticket policy ahead of Saturday’s game that is designed to make it more difficult for Bengals fans to attend. Tennessee has made it so that tickets purchased directly through the team or approved NFL sites cannot be transferred until 24 hours prior to Saturday’s kickoff. The earliest tickets can be transferred is 3:30 p.m. local time on Friday.

That will, in theory, prevent Bengals fans from being able to make plans to travel and attend the game. Brooke Ellenberger, vice president of ticketing for the Titans, explained the policy to WTVF in Nashville.

“We want Nissan Stadium to be two tone blue. And so by limiting this transfer window, it also limits the number of visiting team fans that we’ll have in the stadium,” Ellenberger said. “By limiting that transfer time would limit some of the resale and some of that transfer activity that would happen in advance.”

Fans can still purchase tickets through sites like Ticketmaster and Stubhub and get their tickets at the time of purchase. However, they would have to follow the 24-hour rule if they wanted to transfer them to someone else.

Nashville is a popular destination for visiting fans to watch their teams. A former Titans player even recently took a shot at Tennessee fans for not supporting their team enough.

The Bengals are coming off their first playoff win in 31 years, so their fan case could not be more excited. We’d be surprised if there isn’t plenty of orange and black in the stands at Nissan Stadium, even if the Titans’ policy keeps a few people out.

Photo: The Tennesseean-USA Today Network