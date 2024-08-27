Rams trade anchor of defense to Titans

The Los Angeles Rams have traded a key member of their defense.

The Rams on Tuesday traded starting linebacker Ernest Jones IV to the Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports. Tennessee is sending a 2026 fifth-round draft pick to L.A. in the deal and getting back a 2026 sixth-round pick in addition to Jones.

Jones, a 2021 third-round pick out of South Carolina, led the Rams with 145 total tackles last year, which was a career high. He also had 4.5 sacks and was L.A.’s defensive playcaller. Jones was viewed as one of the leaders of the Rams’ defense, especially after Aaron Donald retired.

A report over the weekend claimed the Rams gave Jones permission to seek a trade. The 24-year-old is set to make $3.1 million in the final year of his rookie contract this season and had been seeking an extension.

In a social media post that he quickly deleted, Jones denied having asked the Rams for a trade. Rams head coach Sean McVay later confirmed that Jones did not request a trade but admitted the team was looking into potentially moving Jones.

Jones should step into a starting role right away in Tennessee.