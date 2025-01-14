Rams TE taken to hospital with chest injury

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was taken to the hospital during his team’s playoff game on Monday night.

Higbee was the Rams’ leading receiver in their 27-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings in their NFC Wild Card playoff game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. He had 5 catches for 58 yards — all within the Rams’ first two drives. But he suffered a chest injury and went to the hospital.

“It was something with his chest,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said after the game. “I think he’s going to be OK. What does that mean in terms of his status moving forward? I don’t know.”

The Rams immediately termed Higbee doubtful to return after his injury, before quickly downgrading him to out for the game. Teams typically quickly list a player as doubtful when the injury is more serious.

Higbee was not activated by the Rams this season until Week 16 due to a knee injury. He returned slowly for them and only had 8 catches for 66 yards and 2 touchdowns during the regular season. He was off to a great start in the postseason before suffering his injury.

The Rams’ next game will be on Sunday against the Eagles in Philadelphia. That will give Higbee six days to recover.