Randall Cobb shares funny story about preseason prep with Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers went out of his way to push the Green Bay Packers to bring wide receiver Randall Cobb back to the team. Once they did, the quarterback was apparently so excited about getting down to business that Cobb had to tell him to pump the brakes.

Cobb revealed Thursday that he had briefly lived with Rodgers in Green Bay during camp while his family was making the move back to Wisconsin. In Cobb’s retelling, the pair spent lots of time watching the Olympics and studying the offensive playbook. In fact, the playbook work was so intense, Cobb had to tell Rodgers to dial it back a bit.

Randall Cobb stayed at Aaron Rodgers’ house until Cobb’s family moved up to Green Bay. They watched the Olympics every night and studied playbook installs. Rodgers was trying to go over so much of the offense in such short time that Cobb had to tell him to chill. pic.twitter.com/OLHw1dnNaQ — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 23, 2021

Rodgers certainly doesn’t sound like a guy who had checked out of the Packers mentally by the time Cobb arrived. Rodgers certainly felt the team proved that on Monday night.

Cobb hasn’t been heavily involved in the offense so far, catching four passes for 58 yards in the team’s first two games. Based on this and what Rodgers was saying about him during training camp, it certainly doesn’t seem to have anything to do with a lack of familiarity with the playbook.