Ex-Pro Bowl WR retires, transitions to ESPN role

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Randall Cobb is the latest athlete to enter the media world.

ESPN announced on Thursday that Cobb has joined SEC Network as a college football studio analyst. The ex-Green Bay Packers star will appear on select editions of “SEC Now” while also fulfilling other responsibilities.

“I am incredibly excited to be coming home to the SEC with this new role,” Cobb said in a press release. “The level of greatness this conference provides year after year is unmatched — I cannot wait return to the conference family with this SEC Network crew.”

Welcome to the @SECNetwork team, @rcobb18! Cobb will join SECN as a college football studio analyst Details: https://t.co/qBkXxrQYdp pic.twitter.com/6oSydLOO3d — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) July 18, 2024

Cobb was a star at Kentucky before the Packers drafted him in the second round in 2011. He was named to the All-SEC First Team twice in 2009 and 2010 and was a First-team All-American in 2010. Cobb is a member of the UK Athletics Hall of Fame. He was also inducted into the Kentucky Pro Sports Hall of Fame last year.

ESPN’s press release stated that Cobb retired after the 2023 season, but the 33-year-old said in an interview last month that he had not retired. Cobb indicated that no teams had shown interest but said he would be open to signing a contract during the 2024 season. His contract with ESPN likely allows for him to play next season if there is an opportunity.

Cobb played for 13 seasons in the NFL with the Packers (two stints), Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and New York Jets. He was one of Aaron Rodgers’ most trusted targets when the two played together in Green Bay.

Last month, Cobb shared some photos and videos from a fire that left his home in Tennessee severely damaged.