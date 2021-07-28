Randall Cobb announces return to Packers to rejoin Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers have made the move to get quarterback Aaron Rodgers one of the weapons he wanted in order to return to the team.

Houston Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb posted an image of himself in a Packers uniform with the announcement that he is “coming home.” That post comes a day after reports that Rodgers had told the Packers to reacquire Cobb, who played for the team from 2011-2018.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the deal is expected to come with a contract restructuring. Cobb signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Texans prior to the 2020 season.

Cobb’s return gives Rodgers the slot weapon he clearly feels he hasn’t had since Cobb’s initial departure. The wide receiver had three seasons with at least 100 catches for Green Bay, including a 2014 campaign that saw him catch 12 touchdowns. Rodgers had made clear to the Packers that Cobb was a player he wanted back. It’s just one of several concessions made by the team in order to get the star quarterback into the fold for 2021.