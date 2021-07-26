Packers will reportedly let Aaron Rodgers choose his next team

The Packers are close to an agreement with Aaron Rodgers that would give the quarterback assurances he can leave Green Bay after the 2021 season. Rodgers is unlikely to become a free agent at that point, but it sounds like he will still have a say in where he plays next.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers have made a number of “concessions” to convince Rodgers to return to the team this season. The most noteworthy is that they will allow him to choose his next team if he decides to leave in 2022.

If Packers’ officials sign off on their willingness to trade Aaron Rodgers, and the agreement is finalized soon, here’s the biggest concession the reigning MVP will receive: the freedom to decide where he wants to play in 2022. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

Rodgers has three years remaining on his current contract, but the Packers have reportedly restructured the deal in a way that assures him he will not have to stay in Green Bay beyond 2021. The 2023 season will be voided, and the team cannot use the franchise tag on Rodgers. The reason they’re keeping Rodgers under contract for 2022 is so they can trade him and get something in return for him rather than simply letting him walk.

So, if a situation arises next offseason where several teams want to trade for Rodgers, it sounds like the Packers will work with the reigning MVP to send him where he wants to go. We know of at least one team that had significant interest, though that may have changed in recent months.