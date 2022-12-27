Randy Gregory issues apology for fight with Rams player

Randy Gregory got into an altercation with an opposing player after the Denver Broncos were blown out by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and the veteran defensive lineman has since issued an apology.

Gregory and Rams guard Oday Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). The NFL announced on Monday that both players have been suspended for one game.

Gregory said he will appeal the suspension, but he put out a statement apologizing to the Broncos and his fans.

“Dear Broncos Country, I would like to thank my amazing teammates, staff, and fans who have supported me throughout this frustrating season. I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize for my actions yesterday,” Gregory wrote. “The game was full of emotion and disappointment, and was not a reflection of my character. My goal is to finish out this season strong, play with pride and be part of the solution and not the problem going forward. Thank you.”

Gregory threw the first swing in his confrontation with Aboushi. He was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.

“If you want to know if I hit him in the mouth, I did,” Gregory told reporters, via Mike Klis of 9 News. “And I got one back.”

One report claimed Aboushi said some personal things to Gregory about Gregory’s checkered past during the game.

Gregory, who was selected 60th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2015 NFL Draft, has been suspended multiple times during his career for drug violations. He finally seemed to get his career back on track before signing a five-year, $70 million deal with the Broncos last offseason.