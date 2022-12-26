Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player

Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident.

Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.

“If you want to know if I hit him in the mouth, I did,” Gregory told reporters, via Mike Klis of 9 News. “And I got one back.”

One source told Klis that Gregory confronted Aboushi after the Rams guard made personal comments about Gregory’s past during the game. Gregory, who was selected 60th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2015 NFL Draft, has been suspended multiple times during his career for drug violations. He finally seemed to get his career back on track before signing a five-year, $70 million deal with the Broncos last offseason.

The NFL announced on Monday that both Gregory and Aboushi have been suspended one game without pay.