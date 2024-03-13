Bobby Wagner leaving Seahawks for new NFC team

Bobby Wagner is leaving the Seattle Seahawks for a second time.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the veteran linebacker Wagner is joining the Washington Commanders on a one-year deal. Wagner could make up to $8.5 million in the deal and has a guarantee of $6 million.

The 33-year-old Wagner returned to Seattle, where he played the first ten years of his career, last season after spending the 2022 campaign with the Los Angeles Rams. He still has plenty to offer as he led the league with 183 combined tackles last season (a personal best as well) and earned the ninth Pro Bowl nod plus the tenth All-Pro selection of his career.

Washington is a very appropriate landing spot for Wagner as they are now coached by Dan Quinn. You probably recall that Quinn was the defensive coordinator of the Seahawks team that won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014 (with Wagner serving as a starter and defensive leader on that team).

This is all shaping up to be a really nice offseason for the Commanders. They just added Austin Ekeler, Marcus Mariota, and Zach Ertz to their offense and reunited Quinn with some of his former Dallas Cowboys players too.