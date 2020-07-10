Randy Moss offers extremely high praise of Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has proven himself to be an extraordinarily talented quarterback in only two years of starting in the NFL. He already has won an MVP award and a Super Bowl, and he has a 50-touchdown season to his name.

But just how great can he become? Randy Moss has an idea.

The Hall of Famer appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up!” Wednesday and lavished Mahomes with praise, suggesting the young quarterback could go down as the best ever.

“When you look at a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes and like I said, being able to extend the play, I’m a deep threat guy and having that type of speed on the field, for him to be able to extend plays, we possibly could be looking at the greatest quarterback of all time,” Moss said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday. “No disrespect to Tom Brady and what he’s been able to accomplish. His Super Bowl rings speak volumes, but when you look at the position and how the position and the game is changing year after year, we could be possibly seeing the greatest quarterback that we’ve witnessed.”

Moss also predicted that he could catch 30 touchdown passes from Mahomes during his prime.

That feels like it could be a bit of a stretch, but in today’s pass-happy NFL, the duo might be able to achieve it. Keep in mind that Moss set an NFL record by catching 23 touchdown passes in 2007 in his first year with Tom Brady in New England. Moss was 30 at the time. Moss led the NFL in touchdown catches five times during his career. He and Jerry Rice are the only two receivers in NFL history to catch more than 18 touchdowns in a season, and they each only accomplished it once.

30 touchdowns would be nuts, but if there’s a combo that could do it, it might be Mahomes and his big arm throwing to Moss and his downfield speed. As for Moss’ buddy Brady, well, the Hall of Famer does have one concern for this season.