Randy Moss stepping away from ESPN due to health issue

Randy Moss revealed on Sunday that he has been dealing with a personal health issue, and the Hall of Fame wide receiver is now stepping away from his role as an analyst with ESPN.

ESPN announced in a statement on Friday that Moss will be leaving “Sunday NFL Countdown” indefinitely to focus on his health.

“Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss will step away from Sunday NFL Countdown for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge. He briefly addressed the matter at the start of the show on Dec. 1. For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating Countdown with his insight and passion. He has ESPN’s full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready.”

Fans became concerned about Moss last month when they noticed that his eyes looked discolored. Moss then acknowledged in an Instagram video on Sunday that he has a health condition that doctors are monitoring.

Moss also addressed the concerns during the Week 13 edition of “Sunday NFL Countdown.” He wore sunglasses during the show. You can see that clip here.

The way Moss’ eyes looked reminded people of the concerns that were raised about Michael Jordan’s appearance earlier this year.

Moss, a six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, played in the NFL from 1998-2012. He has been working as an analyst with ESPN since 2016.