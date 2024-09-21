Photo had fans concerned for Michael Jordan

Retired NBA legend Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto, were casually enjoying their European vacation on Thursday when pictures of the six-time NBA Champion sparked online concern.

While attending a UEFA Champions League match between AS Monaco and FC Barcelona at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco, photographers were quick to snap some shots of Jordan. However, after they were published, fans noticed something yellow that raised red flags: His eyes.

Yellowing eyes can caused by a wide range of problems from alcoholic hepatitis to liver disease to gallbladder issues to leptospirosis.

Some fans expressed legitimate concern for Jordan. Others had a little fun with it.

Speculation about Jordan’s health began long before Thursday’s photos surfaced, however. Similar concerns were raised immediately after the release of “The Last Dance” documentary in 2020 when fans noticed a similar yellowing of Jordan’s eyes.

London-based optometrist Bhavin Shah told the Daily Mail that Jordon’s condition could simply be natural pigmentation.

“I can’t tell you for sure unless I examine him, but the most common reason is a natural pigmentation on the conjunctiva, the front surface of the eye, [which] can give a yellow appearance,” he said.

Jordan has never publicly addressed his yellowish eyes or his history with alcohol beyond revealing that he’s had a reoccurring dream about being embarrassing alcoholic who is unable to stop drinking.