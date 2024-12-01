Randy Moss reveals he is dealing with health issue

Fans have expressed concern for Randy Moss recently after his eyes looked discolored, and the Hall of Fame wide receiver has confirmed that he is battling a health issue.

Moss shared a video on Instagram Sunday in which he acknowledged that he has a health condition that doctors are monitoring. While Moss did not share any specifics, he encouraged men to “get your checkups” and “get your blood work done.”

Moss addressed the topic after some photos went viral on social media last week that appeared to show his eyes have a yellowish tint.

NFL legend Randy Moss has asked fans for their prayers after experiencing health issues that caused his eyes to appear yellow. pic.twitter.com/Tir5DVqmSh — Zaki Solja (@zakisolja) December 1, 2024

Moss then shared a similar message during the Week 13 edition of ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown.”

“I just want to let the viewers know that me and my wife, me and my family, we are battling something internally,” Moss said. “I have some great doctors around me. I couldn’t miss the show. I wanted to be here with you guys. I feel great, but if y’all see me with these Michigan turnover glasses that I have on, it’s not being disrespectful because I’m on television, man. I’m battling something. I need all the prayer warriors. God bless you all and thank you all for the prayers.”

Randy Moss opens "Sunday NFL Countdown" by sharing with viewers that he and his family are "battling something internally" and he will be wearing glasses throughout the show. pic.twitter.com/7bOY6LGcWJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 1, 2024

Yellowing eyes can caused by a wide range of problems from alcoholic hepatitis to liver disease to gallbladder issues to leptospirosis. The condition can also result from a pigmentation issue, though it sounds like Moss is dealing with something more serious than that.

The way Moss’ eyes looked reminded people of the concerns that were raised about Michael Jordan’s appearance earlier this year.

Moss, a six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, played in the NFL from 1998-2012. He has been working as an analyst with ESPN since 2016.