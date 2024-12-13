Randy Moss reveals that he had surgery for bile duct cancer

Randy Moss on Friday revealed the nature of the personal health issue he has been dealing with.

Moss went on Instagram Live and told his fans that he is battling cancer. The former NFL wide receiver was holding a cane in his right hand as he made his announcement.

“I told y’all over the last couple of weeks about me battling something internally. Your boy is a cancer survivor,” Moss said.

Moss said that he had spent the previous six days in the hospital after undergoing a surgery.

“I just got out today,” he informed his fans.

Moss gave thanks to his doctors, whom he called “the best Charlotte has to offer.”

The former receiver revealed on Dec. 1 that he was taking a leave from ESPN to deal with a health matter. He had not disclosed the nature of the issue until Friday.

Moss told his fans that he had undergone a surgery for bile duct cancer six days prior. The surgery was called a Whipple procedure. Moss also underwent a surgery on Thanksgiving to put a stent in his liver.

Moss says that he will undergo chemotherapy and radiation. He also directed fans to his website where he wants to raise cancer awareness.

Moss, 47, is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He led the NFL in touchdown catches five times in his career and he made six Pro Bowls. He played from 1998-2012 and has been an analyst with ESPN since 2016.