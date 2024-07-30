Rashaad Penny makes surprising career decision

Rashaad Penny signed with the Carolina Panthers this offseason in hopes of showcasing the playmaking ability he has flashed in the past, but he has instead decided to call it a career.

The Panthers announced on Tuesday that they have placed Penny on the reserve/retired list.

Penny signed with the Panthers in May, which reunited him with Dave Canales. The new Panthers head coach was an offensive assistant with the Seattle Seahawks when Penny played for the team from 2018-2022. Canales was Seattle’s passing game coordinator in 2021, which is when Penny had his best season with 749 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Seahawks drafted Penny in the first round in 2018. The former San Diego State star was effective when healthy, which was not very often. Penny most notably suffered a torn ACL in 2019 and a broken fibula in 2022.

Penny spent the 2023 season with the Philadelphia Eagles but made just three appearances in a crowded backfield. He was a healthy scratch for much of the year and finished with 11 carries for 33 yards.

Penny said just last week that he believes he is one of the top running backs in the NFL, so it is possible his decision to retire is related to his health.