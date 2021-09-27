 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 27, 2021

Ravens assistant injured himself celebrating Justin Tucker field goal

September 27, 2021
by Grey Papke

Baltimore Ravens logo

The Baltimore Ravens have had injury problems in 2021, but they’re still getting some big wins. Somehow, one of those big wins directly led to an injury on Sunday.

The Ravens beat the Detroit Lions 19-17 thanks to a record-setting 66-yard field goal by Justin Tucker as time expired. That was certainly worth celebrating. Unfortunately Ravens linebacker coach Drew Wilkins celebrated a little too hard and hurt his hamstring.

Usually it’s the players who go down like this. That said, the coaches tend to be a little older and not in peak shape. Maybe it’s surprising that this doesn’t happen more often.

Wilkins’ injury may have been prevented if the refs had gotten a key call right. We’re betting he’s just fine with things working out the way they did.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus