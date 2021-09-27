Ravens assistant injured himself celebrating Justin Tucker field goal

The Baltimore Ravens have had injury problems in 2021, but they’re still getting some big wins. Somehow, one of those big wins directly led to an injury on Sunday.

The Ravens beat the Detroit Lions 19-17 thanks to a record-setting 66-yard field goal by Justin Tucker as time expired. That was certainly worth celebrating. Unfortunately Ravens linebacker coach Drew Wilkins celebrated a little too hard and hurt his hamstring.

No one is safe from Ravens’ injury bug: OLB coach Drew Wilkins popped his hamstring during the celebration of Justin Tucker’s 66-yard field goal — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 27, 2021

Usually it’s the players who go down like this. That said, the coaches tend to be a little older and not in peak shape. Maybe it’s surprising that this doesn’t happen more often.

Wilkins’ injury may have been prevented if the refs had gotten a key call right. We’re betting he’s just fine with things working out the way they did.