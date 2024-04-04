Ravens bringing back former Patriots champion

While his quest for a third Super Bowl ring proved unsuccessful last season, one veteran defender thinks that Baltimore is still the place to continue it.

Pat McAfee broke the news on his show Thursday that linebacker Van Noy is returning for the Ravens on a two-year deal. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network adds that the two-year deal for Van Noy is worth $9 million (with additional incentives worth up to $1 million per year).

Van Noy, 33, most notably played for the New England Patriots from 2016-19, featuring on two of their Super Bowl-winning teams. The former second-rounder joined Baltimore, his fifth NFL team, last season. Van Noy emerged as a strong defensive leader for the Ravens and finished the year with 30 combined tackles, two forced fumbles, and a career-high 9.0 sacks in 14 total games.

This offseason for Baltimore, they lost fellow linebacker Patrick Queen to a division rival but made a big defensive addition of their own. The return of Van Noy should provide the Ravens with some more stability heading into another crucial season.