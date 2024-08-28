 Skip to main content
Ravens host ex-Super Bowl champion for workout

August 28, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
A Baltimore Ravens helmet

Aug 28, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; A Baltimore Ravens helmet sits on a box on the sidelines during the second half of their game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are exploring a potential reunion with a former Super Bowl champion.

Veteran defensive lineman Lawrence Guy was in Baltimore for a workout on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Guy spent the last seven seasons as a starter with the New England Patriots. He won a Super Bowl with the team in 2018. The 34-year-old was a productive player for the Ravens for two years prior to that, which landed him a 4-year, $20 million contract with the Patriots.

A seventh-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2011, Guy has been extremely dependable throughout his career. He has appeared in 14 or more games in every season since 2014. While his age is a concern, he could prove to be a value depth signing for Baltimore at this point in the offseason.

Guy had 38 total tackles while playing in all 17 games for the Patriots last season.

Baltimore RavensLawrence Guy
