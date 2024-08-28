Ravens host ex-Super Bowl champion for workout

The Baltimore Ravens are exploring a potential reunion with a former Super Bowl champion.

Veteran defensive lineman Lawrence Guy was in Baltimore for a workout on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Reunion? The #Ravens are hosting veteran DL Lawrence Guy for a visit and workout today, source say. The long-time #Patriots starter spent two seasons starting in Baltimore. Some potential help with the season looming. pic.twitter.com/nZLx5aD5WQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 28, 2024

Guy spent the last seven seasons as a starter with the New England Patriots. He won a Super Bowl with the team in 2018. The 34-year-old was a productive player for the Ravens for two years prior to that, which landed him a 4-year, $20 million contract with the Patriots.

A seventh-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2011, Guy has been extremely dependable throughout his career. He has appeared in 14 or more games in every season since 2014. While his age is a concern, he could prove to be a value depth signing for Baltimore at this point in the offseason.

Guy had 38 total tackles while playing in all 17 games for the Patriots last season.