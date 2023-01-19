 Skip to main content
John Harbaugh sends very strong message about Lamar Jackson

January 19, 2023
by Grey Papke
John Harbaugh looking on

Dec 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh jogs on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Uncertainty has only grown regarding Lamar Jackson’s status with the Baltimore Ravens for 2023, but coach John Harbaugh did his best to put a lid on that Thursday.

Harbaugh said Thursday that there is a “200 percent” chance Jackson remains with the Ravens for next season. Harbaugh also added that the quarterback will have some say in the team’s search for a new offensive coordinator to replace Greg Roman.

Jackson is eligible for free agency and, whether intentional or not, he has sparked some chatter about his future in the last few weeks. Injuries held him out for the latter part of the season and the team’s playoff loss, and there have been questions about his commitment level to the team as well.

Harbaugh is about as firm as can be here. Ultimately, it remains to be seen how the Ravens handle negotiations, but the public stance is that they are fully committed to Jackson and will do what it takes to keep him. Time will tell if Jackson feels as strongly about staying in Baltimore.

Baltimore RavensJohn HarbaughLamar Jackson
